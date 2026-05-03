Volume 47, Issue 2

Read our second print issue of the year, including stories about Wuthering Heights, Long Island’s Indigenous legacy and your favorite emo bands. Cover by Kaan Ozcan.

Letter from the Editor

By Liam Hinck

I’m finally getting old. I’ve run from it for a long time, but the second I turned 22 I hit an unavoidable period in my life when I started developing the tendencies of a real adult. For example, in the grocery store the other day, the thought of buying a 12-pack of caffeine-free Diet Coke genuinely crossed my mind. I mean, it makes sense; I love Diet Coke and I want to be able to drink it in the wee hours of the night, but seriously? I don’t think caffeine-free Diet Coke has ever drawn the eye of anyone under the age of 50 ever, yet there I was. The other signs are there as well, I’m conscious of the state of the stock market, I instinctively mention the weather in small talk and I’ve found myself watching an increasing amount of home renovation videos online.

I’ve also developed the habit of revisiting the things that once brought me immense joy in the past. Every few months I boot up Overwatch and play it for a week, realize that I peaked in 8th grade (High diamond by the way) and repeat the cycle over and again. I also am eating like a dog. I think I eat roughly the same thing every day: protein bar, energy drink and a sandwich variant for dinner. I think that’s a staple part of becoming old, doing the same thing every day, whether it’s food or work or day to day routine. Okay to be honest I don’t know if either of those last two things are signs of becoming old, I’m new to it so I’m just guessing.

I think that in my senior years I’ve also become adept at the little cues that people give in day to day life in. As the sun sets on my time here at Stony Brook and at The Press, I’ve picked up the feeling of angst from the people who will take over the magazine next year. These are some of my closest friends, and I hope they know how confident I am in them. They’ve blown me away with their passion to create and are some of the most hard working people I’ve ever met. Without them our magazine wouldn’t be even half as beautiful as it is, and the growth they’ve had this year is remarkable. I’m so proud of who they’ve blossomed into, and I know that The Press is in good hands.