Volume 46, Issue 1

Read our first print issue of the year, including stories about the student murder in Moscow, Idaho, personal narratives about Palestinian advocacy, censorship of pro-Palestine student groups, one of Saturn’s mini moons and more. Cover by Antonio Mochmann.

Letter from the Editor

by Antonio Mochmann

The air was moist and heavy when I walked into the Press office for the first time this semester. A week prior, still at home, Aman sent me a text saying mold had infiltrated the Press office. It was August and I was already dreading the responsibilities to come in the fall semester. I decided to tuck this information away until I would eventually see it with my own eyes. I knew I was in store for a rude awakening — about not only discovering mold in the office, but also fully grasping the workload of completing my very first print issue as newly appointed Executive Editor.

White spores sprinkled the office’s black couches like powdered sugar. I panned around the room to realize the mold had extended its reach to the chairs and even a camera bag, tucked away behind a metal cabinet. My fall responsibilities hit me like a truck. For a few weeks, we were unable to log into our website, update our staff page or publish any pieces — on top of having to deal with a moldy office. I knew it was time to get serious — meaning no more watching movies on TikTok in 157 parts, unfortunately.

It was easy to blame delays in magazine production and publishing on this setback, as we were without an office for two weeks while it was rigorously sanitized. Of course, our start was rocky, but I didn’t exactly intend on publishing our annual Songs of The Summer project while Christmas lights were hung up. Thinking about my seemingly interminable to-do list, I often found myself in a state of anxious immobility. So, I took a step back and came to terms with things taking longer than I had hoped.

Late Wednesday nights with editors filling the office with brilliant story pitches and belly laughs reminded me of our accomplishments thus far. It fills me with pride to see the newly appointed executive board as well as the section, copy and graphics editors step up in their roles. This magazine is a passion project and it comes to life with the dedication and care our editors and writers put in. This issue is yet another testament to this.

As we move onto the next issue, I’m confident that we will continue to put out work we are proud to share. With a talented and dedicated staff, magazine production is a lot less daunting. Not even a moldy office — God forbid it happen again — will keep us from working tirelessly. There will always be more work to do, but I think that we’ve reached a point where we can reward ourselves with watching a few low-quality movie clips on TikTok — or perhaps in full, on a TV, like God intended.