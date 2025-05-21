The New York earring scene through a collector’s eyes

Graphic by Kaitlyn Schwanemann

It’s an experience almost every New Yorker faces: while you’re walking down the street, you see someone dressed to the nines in a style that commands attention. They might be wearing designer brands or unique thrifted pieces. No matter what, though, they’ve curated a perfectly balanced outfit that tells you everything about who they are. And then? They’re gone.

However, a question remains: how do these New Yorkers attain such eye-catching levels of personal style?

The answer lies in the small details: accessories. Like bows on wrapped presents, accessories elevate a simple outfit into something that screams character. Plus, they can be bought almost anywhere, from art markets to department stores. The only choice you have to make is what to buy.

For me, that choice came easily after I fell in love with a pair of gold hoops. One purchase led to another until I found myself with a massive collection of earrings, all from New York. Some I found after spending countless hours perusing craft markets; others were lovingly gifted to me by friends. But no matter where they came from, they each speak to the soul.

If you’re looking to turn your fashion into a perfectly curated masterpiece, you’ve come to the right place. From elegant glass crystals to painted wood, I’ve taken home a number of pairs of earrings, each with their own past life and story to tell.

Rectangular iridescent resin earrings

By Sonia Zahid

Best worn with colorful outfits, this pair is simple in design yet eye-catching nonetheless. Wear them under the sun and you’ll be colored with waves of purple and blue. On closer inspection, you can see the slight imperfections within the acrylic — an unintended yet beautiful reminder that you’re wearing a one-of-a-kind piece.

To find this pair, I wove through dozens of handmade art stands in Chelsea Market’s Artists & Fleas, a curated marketplace specializing in showcasing works from all kinds of artists. Hidden in a corner was ISLY NYC. Carrie Morrissey, the company’s founder, chatted with me as I browsed through her jewelry: stars, smiley faces and geometric shapes galore. The statement pieces, she said, were meant to bring unique fashion to anyone and everyone.

While I was in awe of every accessory she had, I didn’t feel like I had the confidence to wear them. However, at the edge of her stand, I caught a glimpse of these earrings. Subtle yet striking, they weren’t too far from what I usually wore but still gave me an entryway into being bolder with my fashion choices.

When I made my decision, Morrissey packed my order with the delicate care of a crafter. I went home brimming with excitement, tracing the sharp corners of the earrings through the bag. Shopping small is one of the best ways to know the mind behind your earrings. Through this small interaction, I learned the reason behind every artistic choice, from the design to the materials. Knowing the stories your jewelry hold not only highlights details you may not have noticed but also allows you to integrate them into your style easily. If you’re looking to dip your toes into different fashion styles, start here!

Dangling metal wire earrings with teal oval glass

By Sonia Zahid

Wear these earrings with anything that needs a hint of color and you’ll be set. They’re the perfect pair to upgrade an everyday outfit without too much effort.

If you’re looking to snag a pair of these, however, you’ll have to go on a bit of a journey. Made by the hands of a dedicated artisan, this pair was sold at a pop-up market at Baruch College among many other pieces. It was only through a friend that I was able to bring these from Manhattan all the way to Stony Brook.

When they were finally in my hands, I almost didn’t want to take them out of their packaging. It wasn’t much: a white cardstock square with two holes punched out using a pen nib. This humanizing touch, however, reminded me that these earrings were a labor of love. I didn’t know who made them, but I knew what they created.

The best way to find a pair like these is to make your way to New York City. There, you can stroll through a variety of shops and buy unique, handmade earrings. On your ears, they’ll be a symbol of the connection that binds you to the artisans of your home.

Rectangular wooden dangling earrings with a swan design

By Sonia Zahid

If you want to embrace New York’s cultural heritage, look no further. The wooden encasing and mint green design of these earrings match perfectly with both warm and cool colors. Smooth to the touch, they’re a delight to both hold and wear. Best of all, you’ll be directly supporting Pearl River Mart, an Asian-owned store located in the heart of the city.

This store’s shelves are lined with crafts made by local Asian American designers. When I first walked in, I had no idea where to look. On my left, I saw racks of beaded charms, each promising a future of good luck. On my right, there were card games translated in multiple languages to foster a connection between children and immigrant parents. I wanted to get everything!

It was only by mere chance that I found this set on display. Hanging on a small earring stand, they stood out amongst the other goods. I had never seen anything like them before; they were a stark contrast from the plain, unpainted earrings I had. Their beauty compelled me to branch out of my comfort zone and buy them, starting my journey into exploring the cultural diversity of New York’s jewelry scene.

Now, I wear these earrings with pride. Thanks to the melting pot that is New York, it’s easier than ever to own a pair of earrings from anywhere in the world. While this pair came from an East Asian creator, there are a limitless amount of cultural apparel stores in the city – or, you can buy beautiful jhumke in South Asian markets, or decoupage earrings from Mexican craftsmen.

Circular golden earrings with a cat design

By Sonia Zahid

The intricate details on this pair paint a scene of a starry night, embellished with golden swirls. The protagonist of the show? A black cat playfully chasing after a faux pearl. These earrings make for excellent conversation starters.

I was in Hicksville, New York when my friend gifted this pair to me as a surprise. She handed me an unlabeled box, her only hint being that inside were earrings. My mind was riddled with questions before I opened it: what could it be? Would they look nice on my ears? What if I couldn’t pull them off?

With anticipation coursing through my fingers, I opened the gift to find these gorgeous earrings. Immediately, I was in shock. From the black cat to the crescent moon, every detail seemed to be made for me. Even their size was perfect; they fit just right in my palms. It almost felt like destiny for them to end up in my hands.

These earrings highlight one of the most important aspects of fashion: love. Friends and family can recognize who you are and find pieces that resonate with you. Some may fit you perfectly; others you might have never thought of wearing. No matter which, the earrings they pick out are a symbol of their care.

While these four are the stars of my collection, there’s plenty more where they came from. Every day calls for a different outfit; every outfit wants to tell a different story. And what better way to tie it all together than earrings?

Yes, they’re beautiful, but their looks aren’t all of what makes them the perfect cherry on top. Each pair is intertwined with my memories, allowing a different part of my soul to shine when I put them on.

When I’m feeling an extroverted itch, I’ll wear the first pair to think back on the time I explored and chatted to my heart’s content in Chelsea Market. If I want to keep to myself, I’ll opt for the second pair to remember I’m connected to my community even when I’m not feeling chatty. On days when I’m feeling out of place, I’ll choose the third pair as a reminder that I can bring. And if I’m going to a place where nobody knows my name, I’ll pick the fourth pair to wordlessly introduce myself.

With their addition, my outfits change from being just clothes into a reflection of myself. A simple glance at my ears will tell you everything you need to know about who I am.

You may be asking yourself, “How do I find earrings that mean so much to me?” However, remember that it’s you who creates meaning. Don’t shy away from the earrings you already own – wear them with pride and soon they will have their own stories to tell.

In the end, it’s your enthusiasm and confidence that pulls everything together. Understanding the connections between you and your history, people and culture will bring your outfits to a whole new level. Along the way, you’ll find new pieces to add to your collection.

If this proves hard, don’t worry. Start small — perhaps with a pair of earrings!