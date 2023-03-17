Press Play: Songwriters Spotlight

Share Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pinterest Email Hosts Rafael Cruvinel and Lauren Canavan are joined by Associate Editor Sammie Aguirre to talk about the songwriters behind some of your favorite hits. Listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts, or play below. musicPodcastsongssongwriters Author The Stony Brook Press Prev Post Behind Stony Brook University’s paid parking proposal, the negotiations students can’t see Mar 8, 2023 Related Posts The return of The Bash Mar 7, 2023 Press Play: A conversation with a music therapist Feb 23, 2023 Slaughter Beach, Dog at Racket NYC: The humble escapade continues Feb 22, 2023 Comments are closed.
Comments are closed.