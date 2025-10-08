Volume 47, Issue 1

Read our first print issue of the year, including stories about what makes a trinket, mathematician drag queens and Long Island’s music scene. Cover by Jaden Grabina.

Letter from the Editor

By Liam Hinck

For a few years, I would see an older gentleman near my house, walking his canine counterpart. A golden retriever whose face was just like his owner’s, covered in white hair. They never moved quickly, at least from what I saw. As the dog stopped to investigate something, his owner followed suit. Years went by. I grew a beard, graduated from high school, got into college, I was somehow elected Executive Editor for this magazine. Yet, occasionally, I’d see the man and his dog walking at the same pace as they always had. I never once interacted with them — not a good morning, a smile, a wave, as I never had the time to. Racing in my car to school or work or wherever I was heading, I never once slowed down and learned the name of the old man walking his dog. Over this summer, I saw the man once again on a walk, alone this time. Maybe the dog was asleep, or he was at home eating a hearty meal. I’m not sure what he was doing, but this time, he wasn’t there and it concerned me. If I weren’t so wrapped up in life over the last few years, maybe I could’ve learned the name of the older man and his dog or why the dog wasn’t with him that day. I’m afraid that many of us suffer this fate; we get too busy for our own good and forget to slow down sometimes and investigate the things around us, just as the old man and his dog did. I haven’t seen the old man or his dog since that day.

This makes me wonder how many people will stop and investigate this page and my letter, and how many people have read this far in my letter. Oh… you have…this is awkward. I think everyone should take the time to appreciate small things like these. Life, to me, can get way too serious too quickly. Whether your job is giving you hell or school makes you want to rip your hair out, I’ve realized that the NUMBER ONE solution to help avert some stress is to be a troll. Troll everyone you know, everyone you interact with, troll them just a little bit. Don’t do it maliciously; there is a major difference between trolling and being mean. I’m not going to give any examples because I’m not here to spit free game.

All jokes aside, if you have made it this far, I hope you can appreciate the time and effort we put into this magazine. You don’t have to agree with any of our opinions or the words we say. But I hope you, the reader, can achieve your goals just as we achieved the goal of producing the very thing you are holding right now.