Welcome to Straight Talk, Queer Thoughts, The Press’ new podcast exploring gender and sexuality. In our first episode, hosts Vik Pepaj and Christiana Hadjipavlis discuss TERFs — or trans-exclusionary radical feminists. Listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts, or play below.

This episode discusses the research article, “Transfeminist Kill/Joys: Rage, Love, and Reparative Performance” by T.L. Cowan, published in the Transgender Studies Quartley.