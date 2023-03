Welcome to Unlabeled, The Press’ new podcast exploring gender and sexuality unbound by labels. In our first episode, hosts Samantha Aguirre and Antonio Mochmann discuss how labels inform our identities with guests Dmitry Khrabrov, Komal Grewal and Jenna Zaza. Listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts, or play below.

This episode discusses the research article “Academic LGBTQ+ Terminology 1900-2021: Increasing Variety, Increasing Inclusivity?” from the Journal of Homosexuality.