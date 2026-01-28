Matt Maltese at The Warsaw: A review

Photos by Vicky Weglicki

His silhouette cut through the huge blue lights that burst outward toward the crowd.

The venue’s soft blue lighting bouncing off Matt Maltese created an ethereal ambiance complementing his gentle piano playing filled the venue as the crowd burst into song. I restrained myself from joining, focusing instead on capturing his graceful essence with my camera.

The British-Canadian artist has been a staple in the music scene for years, known for his emotional releases long before his song, “As the World Caves In,” rose in popularity. Maltese performed at The Warsaw with Cornelia Murr as the opener on September 29th. It was my first time covering a concert, and it happened to be one of my favorite artists. I’m such a fan because his music resonates with me and his lyrics seem to capture emotions I’ve felt but couldn’t articulate.

Matt Maltese performing at The Warsaw.

I’ve attended countless concerts for “bigger” artists and for a singer with six million monthly listeners, I thought the concert would feel less intimate, but this ended up being one of the most personal shows I’ve attended. It has a capacity of 1,000 and there was a different connection between the audience and Maltese at The Warsaw. The venue was not completely packed due to a last-minute location change, but it ended up creating a more deeply personal atmosphere.

Throughout the night, Maltese spoke to the audience as if he was speaking to a big group of friends. In between songs, he made jokes to the audience about how different the U.S. is compared to England. I giggled when he described a taxi as a “carriage” and the subway at “the tube.” Continuing the tour’s tradition, he celebrated an audience member’s birthday, inviting them on stage and singing to them. Maltese gave her a warm hug the moment she stepped on stage, melting everyone’s hearts – including mine. The girl was hysterically sobbing, likely in complete shock. The band members sat her down, placed a birthday hat on her head, handed her a cupcake with a lit candle and sang his song “Happy Birthday.” Despite being visibly shaken and in tears, she sang with him and the crowd. I was in awe. It was incredible to see an artist bring one of his fans on stage and show them such affection. It may seem insignificant, but it created a lifelong memory for that girl.

Many of Maltese’s lyrics resonate because they are contradictory and speak to us about something that’s universally experienced. I, like many, have been in a relationship that made me feel on top of the world, but at the same time like I was stuck in a nightmare.

You’re the only one

Makes me feel alive

You’re the only one

Makes me wanna go home and

Curl up and die

Matt Maltese playing the piano.

Maltese’s vocals were raw, unapologetically vulnerable. The Warsaw quickly became a safe environment where it felt okay to cry alongside strangers. An artist who is so honest and open about their feelings is one who reaches into the hearts of fans and comforts them. Maltese’s performance radiated both love and despair, reaching into the hearts of fans, comforting them.

While I wasn’t the one on stage during his rendition of “Happy Birthday,” seeing him and his band treat the girl with such tenderness warmed my heart. This heartfelt moment with a fan perfectly encapsulates his kindness and humility as both a person and artist. It’s clear that he genuinely loves and appreciates his fans. As the title of his encore song says, “Everyone Adores You (At Least I Do).”