The British are coming: Oasis, Britpop and ‘blokecore’ make waves worldwide

Graphic by Annabelle Gilman

In August 2024, Liam and Noel Gallagher publicly settled their long-standing feud and reunited Oasis, one of the most iconic Britpop bands of the ‘90s. Known for hits like “Wonderwall” and “Don’t Look Back in Anger,” Oasis rose to fame with their anthemic sound and larger-than-life personas. However, the volatile relationship between the Gallagher brothers, marked by years of public arguments, led to the band’s breakup in 2009 after a fist fight backstage.

The band is set to embark on a U.K. reunion tour later this summer, and the announcement shocked the music world. But ironically, Oasis is making waves worldwide for the first time through their comeback. The band never quite took off in the U.S. — until now.

The reunion and its puzzling success also hints at a broader cultural revival given the resurgence of ‘90s Britpop fashion: think bucket hats, parkas, head to toe Adidas and cigarettes as accessories. Today, some know the casual, post-grunge style as blokecore.

Fashion giant Vogue indicates that internet searches for iconic ‘90s Britpop fashion have skyrocketed since the announcement, reflecting a renewed interest in the era. The success of Britpop contemporaries like Blur, who recently performed at Coachella, suggests that Oasis’ return taps into a lingering cultural demand for this music genre.

In addition to the U.K. tour, North America will experience the return of the ‘90s Britpop giants for the first time since Oasis’ infamous breakup. Officially announced dates now include select outdoor stadiums across major U.S. cities. — including two sold-out nights at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey in 2025. This marks a notable moment in the band’s history, as Oasis never quite achieved the same level of commercial success in America as they did overseas during their peak.

The upcoming tour would mark the band’s first time playing outdoor stadiums across the U.S., making it a historic occasion for their American fanbase. The excitement surrounding the Oasis Live ‘25 Tour is unprecedented: Additional dates have already been added across the tour due to overwhelming presale purchases.

“Planning continues for Oasis Live ‘25 to go to other continents outside of Europe and North America later next year,” a press release from the band said. Reports from The Sun that founding member Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs will be rejoining Oasis on rhythm guitar further fueled the anticipation, though the full lineup has yet to be announced. Seeing the return of a core member like Arthurs brings a sense of authenticity to the reunion, making it feel like a true revival rather than a cashed-in nostalgia act.

The nature of an event at this scale is set to be more than just a milestone in music history, as it’s projected to significantly boost the U.K. economy. Economic experts anticipate a surge in tourism, with fans from around the world traveling to attend the U.K. shows. According to Thomas Pugh, an economist at a U.K. business advisory firm, the tour will “undoubtedly be a phenomenal sellout, which will also cause a spike in demand for accommodation and hospitality in those cities lucky enough to be hosting a gig.”

The U.S. shows are expected to have similar economic effects in the cities holding their concerts. Concerts in major metropolitan areas often generate prolonged financial benefits, with increased spending leading up to the event, including records, merchandise and travel or accommodations. Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour had such a pronounced effect on Sweden, for example, inflation worsened. Oasis is expected to be no exception to this trend.

But the reunion’s financial success in the U.K. could set a precedent for other bands from the ‘90s, such as Sonic Youth and R.E.M. — perhaps sparking similar comebacks — and egging on the Britpop revival even further. In an era where even mainstream pop stars and rappers are canceling arena tours due to low ticket sales, this could revitalize the music industry for pop stars and blokecore rock bands alike.

With tour preparations still underway, fans are eagerly anticipating the Oasis Live ‘25 Tour. Beyond the music, their return represents a cultural and economic moment with far-reaching implications, from revitalizing local economies to fanning the flames for Britpop’s revival. Oasis’ return is shaping up to be a defining moment, not just for the band and their fans but for the global music industry and economic landscape.