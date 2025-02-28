Shaping the rock music scene means showing up (and moshing). Even on Long Island.

Out To Lunch, a five-piece alternative rock band from Sayville, New York, graciously accepted to play alongside my band for our very first show when all we had was a single release to our name. From that point onwards, they considered me a good friend — a bond that embodies the spirit of their band.

Months later, the night air outside Shaker’s Pub in Oakdale buzzed with excitement and hints of cigarette smoke. Inside, the cramped dive bar throbbed with anticipation, the low ceiling amplifying the hum of eager voices. I pushed my way up to the front of the stage, eager to watch the night unfold. Greeted with hugs from the members of Out To Lunch, I promptly defended my space up front as the bands prepared for their set.

The lineup was stacked with local bands all on the come up: Beach Shoppe, No Conditions and Losing Color. The lineup — sporting pop-punk breakdowns, twinkly Midwest-emo guitar riffs and shouty post-hardcore vocals — kept the crowd energized, while the warmth and body heat of the audience kept my internal temperature up, whether I wanted it or not.

With almost everyone in their early to late 20s sporting all black, the crowd vibrated with anticipation as we waited for Out To Lunch to close the night in celebration of the release of their debut album, Bed Ridden.

Beach Shoppe performing at Shaker’s Pub in Oakdale, New York in 2024. By John Segreto

Out To Lunch had always stood out to me for their raw, unpretentious stage presence and commitment to their community, which has turned casual listeners into loyal fans, filling their shows with moshers, jumpers and supporters who show up for them time and time again. At the end of the day, Out To Lunch’s openness, support for fellow musicians and enthusiasm for building connections are exactly the qualities that have helped them pack out venues like Shaker’s Pub on that whimsical Friday night.

Once Out To Lunch took the stage, they were met with cheers and high energy from the crowd, launching into their set with an energy that was both infectious and commanding. Reflecting on their new album, vocalist Christopher Hunt said, “I’m very, very happy and excited that the album is out, and I’m very proud of everybody, especially [our drummer and producer] Steven. He’s been a mastermind with production.”

Despite their ability to pack out local bars and venues, finding places to perform has always been a challenge for the band. “Scheduling was tough… it’s hard to find a place to play when you’re an original band on Long Island,” bassist Sarah Bunk explained to me after their set. “It’s more niche than the cover bands out here, and there aren’t a ton of venues for that. It’d be nice to have a few more options.”

Later, a light breeze cut through the humid night as the band and I gathered in the dimly lit parking lot. The conversation shifted naturally to the importance of showing up for each other, a central tenet of the band’s ethos.

“Go to shows, just go to shows,” Steven Guerrera urged. “We’ve met so many people that have taken us to new places… It’s crazy how much you learn about the community. When we first started, I thought, ‘There’s no scene on Long Island,’ but then you realize there are 20 bands just in your radius.”

After Out To Lunch’s set, I bumped into Cameron West from another local band, Human Fade, an additional mainstay of the current Long Island scene. West’s enthusiasm for the local scene is contagious, seeing as he also books shows for other bands.

“You want to book the shows that you’d want to see,” West said. “It went from just local basement shows to playing Amityville Music Hall. We’re actually building a scene, which is insane.”

He didn’t hesitate to invite me to his own show in Amityville the following night with another band, Subfuse. The invitation underscored the closeness of the Long Island music scene — a place where bands not only share fans but also friendships and support for one another’s projects.

“Come out tomorrow,” West urged. “We’re playing with Subfuse; it’ll be a sick show. I think you’ll really enjoy it.” West’s invitation reminded me of why I love being a part of the local scene; it’s these small, spontaneous connections that make the matter feel less like a lineup of live events and more like a family. The same fans turn up night after night, supporting their favorite bands and discovering new ones along the way. For my band, playing shows alongside acts like Out To Lunch or discovering new bands like Subfuse illustrates how the community is built on connection and shared passion. While success on the level of Out To Lunch is aspirational and inspiring, being a part of an environment where friendships and memories are built is more concrete for me.

The next evening, I made my way to Subfuse’s show in Amityville, where the atmosphere was just as charged as the night before. Impressively surviving through the pandemic, Amityville Music Hall only just reopened, newly renovated and sprawling with a sleek modern look, light years more advanced than its old design of a square 80-person room with no barricade.

To my surprise, the room was packed with a much younger audience, many hovering around high school age. Screaming along to the emo-tinged lyrics of openers Greenhaven and Halfway Through Monday, it was impressive to see a more adolescent demographic embracing what intimate, local music has to offer. The energy was palpable, though the younger crowd could’ve used a lesson on proper mosh pit etiquette, like quickly picking up anyone who falls.

Subfuse had already built a solid following before releasing their debut single in late November. Just a few months into playing live, they’ve made a name for their raw, energetic performances and are quickly climbing lineups, drawing in fans with a unique sound that blends ‘90s grunge with experimental shoegaze elements.

“We’re trying to speedrun the come up,” Subfuse frontman Benjamin Hoffman explained, laughing. “Get as many people, like, knowing about it as possible before we get music out.”

The sense of camaraderie within the band has also played a major role in their fast rise. “Huge thanks to Dom because he really helped me find out more about the scene. I didn’t know that was around,” Hoffman admitted, referring to their drummer, Dominic Accardo, who also plays drums for Human Fade.

Their ambition is fueled by a strong DIY ethic. The band is actively using Instagram to connect with new listeners and build buzz around their shows.

“Beats me,” Hoffman said when asked how they’ve grown so quickly. “Just being like, ‘Yo, come out to our show and check us out.’ And people, you know, maybe if they dig our music, they’ll spread it around.”

For Subfuse, live shows are more than just performances — they’re experiences. “We really want the whole show to be like a production more than just playing on stage,” Hoffman shared. “Lights, sounds… it gets people more into the music when they see this actual production.” This commitment to creating memorable experiences explains why their shows attract such diverse audiences, including one moment with a rowing pit and someone dressed as a pickle stage diving.

It’s a demanding pace, playing back-to-back sets and juggling multiple projects, but for musicians like Cameron West and Dominic Accardo, this is just part of the grind. “We don’t,” Accardo laughed as he answered my inquiry on how he balances both bands. “It’s easier not having a job, which frees up my schedule a lot, but it usually works itself out. If we feel tight enough in Subfuse, maybe we won’t rehearse for the next week, and I’ll jump to Human Fade.” His tone shifted as he reflected. “I don’t know how many nights I’ve done double duty, but it’s all worth it when you see familiar faces coming out to support both bands.”

When it came time for their set, the energy in the room exploded into moshing and high-level chaos as Subfuse’s music acted as the perfect soundtrack to the insanity. Their raw sound fueled the crowd, who thrashed with relentless intensity, putting on full display the evident chemistry and drive they had on stage. “Usually, one of us will come together with a riff or something,” Hoffman said of their songwriting process, “and it’s actually pretty natural. Everyone just blends together so perfectly.”

The shared passion for music extends to Human Fade, as well. “It’s more seamless because we actually like each other,” West shared. “It doesn’t feel like a job. It just feels like we’re having fun.” Reflecting on the progress of Human Fade since their EP release earlier this year, he added, “This has gone from something just fun to turning into my baby… I think this is the one.”

Both Subfuse and Human Fade look beyond the local scene for their future. “We want to work towards Outbreak Fest 2025… just explore the world, show people our music, and hopefully inspire them to pick up their instrument,” Hoffman shared. “A lot of it is definitely a huge investment… people have been buying the merch, so we’re really grateful. Now it’s less of a loss, and we’re breaking even.” With plans to finally record some of their fan favorites, they’re eager to give the community something tangible to hold on to after each live show.

Continuing this focus, Human Fade is eager to keep pushing forward. They plan to return to the studio, plan a weekender tour, play outside of Long Island and record new material to keep building on their momentum.

The Long Island scene is easily overlooked compared to bigger markets; on paper, it had its heyday back in the early 2000s with hardcore and emo bands making it big by getting signed to major labels. Groups like Glassjaw, Taking Back Sunday and Brand New all made a massive impact within their respective genres, but for bands like Out To Lunch, Subfuse and Human Fade, the goal is about building a community around their music, one show at a time.

After Out To Lunch wrapped up their set the previous night, I asked them about their plans moving forward. They were already thinking about their next project, possibly a heavier sound, most likely influenced by the appeal of Long Island’s scene being in hardcore music. “We have a prog-metal album in the works because we love heavy stuff, and we want to see more people moshing at our shows,” Hunt teased. “We want to make music that really hits people.”

Looking back on these two nights filled with unforgettable music and camaraderie, I couldn’t help but reflect on how much the Island’s music scene had shaped my own musical journey. From my first show alongside Out To Lunch to meeting bands like Subfuse and Human Fade, it taught me that music is more than just a performance; it’s about building a community. The friendships, support and endless grind of artists playing for one another as much as they do for the crowd reaffirmed something personal; in this scene, music truly is a way of life.