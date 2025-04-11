11 Stony Brook University students’ visas terminated

The Office of the Provost confirmed that the federal government terminated 11 SBU international students’ visas in an email sent on Thursday. The school did not specify why the students’ visas were revoked.

“As you may know, the federal government has terminated student visas for a small number of international students across the country in the Student Exchange and Visitor Information System (SEVIS),” the email said. “Stony Brook has learned that 11 students’ records have been terminated, as of today.” The Office of Global Affairs contacted the affected students, according to the email.

More than 3,400 international students are currently enrolled at SBU, according to the spring 2025 New International Student Handbook.

The announcement comes as the Trump administration continues revoking visas for students nationwide. More than 50 colleges and universities in at least 29 states across the U.S. have been affected so far.

While it’s unclear why the SBU students’ visas were revoked or whether they were involved in the Gaza solidarity encampments on the Staller Steps in May, the Department of Homeland Security has targeted student activists in many cases. In some high-profile cases, like Mahmoud Khalil, a student at Columbia University who helped organize the encampments, or Rumeysa Ozturk who published a pro-Palestine op-ed in the student newspaper at Tufts University, the Department of Homeland Security cited the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952. The act allows the government to deport noncitizens if the secretary of state determines their presence poses a threat to national security.

In other cases, DHS cited students’ previous legal convictions. A Turkish student at the University of Minnesota lost their visa because of a drunk driving conviction, according to DHS.

When a student has their F-1 visa — the visa many international students use to study in the U.S. — revoked, it usually means they have 15 days to leave the country. Overstaying a terminated visa could result in arrest or deportation.

“SUNY is monitoring this evolving situation and working with campuses to ensure our students know their rights, are referred to the New York State Office for New Americans for any needed legal support, and understand their options to continue their education,” a SUNY spokesperson told The Press.

The exact number of international students who have had their visas revoked across the U.S. is unknown, but Secretary of State Marco Rubio said at a news conference last week that the number “might be over 300.”

“We want to reaffirm our strong support for all international students and scholars,” the Office of the Provost’s email said. “Stony Brook is deeply enriched by the perspectives and contributions of our global community, and we are proud to learn, teach, and conduct research alongside such exceptional individuals.”

This is a developing story.