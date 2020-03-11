Stony Brook students protest administration’s silence on coronavirus

Today at 1 p.m. outside the Administration building, students gathered to protest the University’s silence on the coronavirus pandemic.

As students were marching towards Administration, Dean of Students Rick Gatteau stood atop the fountain and told students the university could not make any announcements until Governor Cuomo’s 1:45 p.m. press conference.

Governor Cuomo subsequently announced all SUNY and CUNY classes will be moved online starting March 19.

Rumors and leaked emails about cancelling in-person class meetings have been circulating around campus since Monday morning, but it was only today that the university officially responded to student concerns.

Hundreds of students crowded around the fountain to voice their concerns and chant, “Send us home, pay us back” and “Coronavirus in the air, administration doesn’t care.”