Graphic by Leah Asinovski

In the quiet town of Duxbury, Massachusetts, a nurse is accused of doing the very thing she was trained to prevent.

Lindsay Clancy’s murder trial, which is set for a retrial for March 2027, has raised conversations about how the health care system interacts with mothers-in-crisis.

People online debate endlessly on what Clancy was suffering from at the time of the murders. Many argue she was showing signs of depression and lying to her providers about her symptoms.

Others argue that Clancy’s symptoms were overlooked. Clancy’s defense team asserts her behavior lines up with symptoms of postpartum psychosis. Furthermore, some say she wasn’t given proper treatment upon telling her providers about her harmful thoughts.

It’s not a black and white case. The conversation is no longer whether Clancy did what she was accused of, but what needs to be done as a result of the events leading up to it.

In January 2023, Clancy, a labor and delivery nurse, was accused of strangling her children, Cora, Dawson and Callan, in the home she shared with her husband, Patrick. She pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Clancy’s defense team argues she was experiencing severe postpartum psychosis at the time of the murders, a condition allegedly worsened by psychiatric medications her providers prescribed. She has since sued those providers, saying their treatments precipitated her break from reality. Understanding the case starts with the clinical picture.

Brittain Mahaffey, an SBU assistant professor of psychiatry and lead of Stony Brook Medicine’s Women’s Mental Health Integration program, defines postpartum psychosis as “a psychiatric emergency” that “usually requires hospital treatment.” The condition is rare, affecting about 1-2 in every 1,000 people who give birth. It can cause paranoia, delusions and hallucinations.

“[It] usually starts within the first two weeks after delivery and can develop very quickly, over hours or days,” Mahaffey said.

Criminal responsibility and systemic failure collide in Clancy’s lawsuit. According to the case, she disclosed severe intrusive thoughts to her care team, yet was kept on medications she said were deepening her psychosis.

Mahaffey says such disclosures are hard to read. She notes that unwanted thoughts of harming a baby are not an automatic sign of psychosis.

“The distinction is about the person’s relationship to the thoughts and their ability to tell what is real,” she said, mentioning some parents stay silent about their symptoms. “They worry they’ll be judged or lose access to their children.”

Mahaffey says the U.S. speaks proactively about mental health in awareness campaigns, but has not built the infrastructure to back up its promises. “A big part of the problem is that we don’t adequately fund or organize mental healthcare,” she said. “Screening only helps if there’s somewhere to send someone afterward.”

Cassandra Ortiz, a SBU sophomore psychology major, sees the same pattern.

“There is a shocking disparity in terms of women’s healthcare, specifically when it comes to OB-GYN care and how seriously their issues are taken,” she said. She argues that asking what failed Clancy is not to free her of guilt, but it should raise questions about what could’ve happened had her providers listened to her.

“If Clancy begged for help and acknowledged her struggle, yet was not taken seriously by mental professionals, that should open up a different conversation, one that is not new unfortunately,” Ortiz said.

Still, the weight of Clancy’s own role in the case troubles some students. Angelina Guerine, a SBU sophomore political science major who has followed the case since it broke, finds Clancy’s occupation hard to look past.

She argues that the actions of Clancy’s providers do not serve as a defense.



“It does not change the fact that she’s the one who committed the acts at the end of the day,” Guerine said.

Clancy’s trial ended Sep. 4 when the jury became deadlocked, leaving prosecutors to decide whether to retry her. At the Sep. 29 hearing, the defense asked the judge to find Clancy not guilty by reason of insanity, and no trial date was set. Another hearing took place on Nov. 2.

On what should happen next, Mahaffey offers a different perspective. “A treatment and rehabilitative approach would offer a more compassionate path for this family,” she said. “[The question is] how to make effective care easier to find before another family reaches a crisis.”

Ortiz does not argue for acquittal either, saying Clancy should get the help she needs while still answering for the deaths.

Neither answer is comfortable. It’s unclear what Clancy owes and what the system owes her. A new trial with a different jury in March 2027 will hopefully give the answers many people are looking for.