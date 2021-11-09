Busker hits Brooklyn: A Black Pumas concert review

It was a Wednesday afternoon in September. I sat in my anthropology class fidgeting in my chair and incessantly checking the time on my phone. I’d soon be slipping out the lecture hall to catch a train from Long Island to Manhattan. I thought back to the feeling of excitement that washed over me as I ordered the tickets for Black Pumas back in June. My anticipation for this show was unmatched, as it had already once been postponed, due to — you guessed it — COVID-19.

My first ever exposure to Black Pumas was watching their performance of “Colors” at the Grammy Awards in 2020. I immediately looked up the lyrics to the song after my first listen.

All my favorite colors, right

All my favorite colors, yes, ma’am

My sisters and my brothers

See ’em like no other

All my favorite colors

In such a polarizing society, I’ve always believed that music has an underestimated power to heal. Songs like “Strange Fruit” by Billie Holiday, “What’s Goin On” by Marvin Gaye and “Imagine” by John Lennon have all made monumental marks on history.

Eric Burton’s catchy, repetitive lyrics encourage people to sing along. As a result, his important message carries beyond music platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, and into the mouths of our youth and society at large. His message isn’t forceful, but celebratory. And fittingly enough, “Colors” was the song that propelled Eric Burton into the mainstream spotlight.

Before Black Pumas, the California sun served as his stage light. In a “Road to the Grammys” Interview with CBS News, Burton explained he had to take three buses and multiple trains to the Santa Monica Pier, where he would busk for money. However, traveling to the pier didn’t guarantee him a performance spot. He had to place his name in a fishbowl and hope that he was one of fourteen names chosen to stay and perform.

“It’d take me hours to get there but it’s made me who I am for sure,” Burton said.

Burton met guitarist and producer Adrian Casada through a mutual friend and the two clicked immediately. Casada had long been part of the Austin, Tex. music scene, primarily playing in Grupo Fantasma, a Grammy-winning Latin fusion collective. Soon, Burton left his beloved Santa Monica Pier behind, and the two began booking Black Pumas gigs at C-Boy’s, a popular club in downtown Austin.

Within months, the group was nominated for three Grammys — Record of the Year and Best American Roots Performance for their single “Colors,” and Album of the Year for their self-titled debut.

The lengthy train ride was a perfect opportunity for me to play through their album one last time before seeing them live. I air-drummed to the beats of my favorites including “OCT 33,” “Know You Better” and, naturally, “Colors.”

I met up with a friend and we hopped from line to line on the subway, eventually arriving at Brooklyn Steel, a former warehouse turned club venue on Frost Street. We walked into the giant space filled with people swaying to the waiting music, drinks in hand.

Prior to the show, I was close to experiencing burnout, an all-too-familiar feeling for college students. The atmosphere alone allowed me to shed my stress and embrace the moment.

We rocked back and forth, shifting our weight to tolerate the soreness of standing. Despite my exhaustion, as soon as the opening act left and the sound tech came out to start tuning guitars, an electric shock of excitement surged through my body.

With the dimming of the lights came an eruption of cheers. Following a year-long city shutdown, Pumas were one of the first live acts to revive New York City’s timeless music scene.

The instruments crashed to life as the band descended onto the stage. The great thing about club shows is how incredibly intimate they can be. While some artists attract a certain demographic, each and every type of fan that could’ve been represented that night was — spanning age groups, skin color and gender, the crowd was united in the spirit of music.

Pumas rolled through their setlist seamlessly. Many of their songs allowed for call and response, which engaged the crowd even further. Burton was very personable, holding the mic out for fans to sing along and jumping down into the crowd to feel the concert experience from the ground. He also gave continuous credit to the band — and of course Casada, who shredded on lead guitar. Normally, Pumas perform with two backup singers, Angela Miller and Lauren Cervantes, but on this night, Cervantes was unable to take the stage due to illness. For music that is heavy on backup vocals, holding down the fort was no easy feat for Miller. Burton acknowledged this throughout the show, while also wishing Cervantes well.

As someone who has two left feet, I’ve been ridiculed by friends at concerts in the past over how I tend to stand there in a frozen, analytical stance. By the second song in Pumas’ set, the pounding bass threatening to break through the floor had risen into my legs. My body developed a groove that remained the rest of the show. Despite the likely awkward look of it, it was so freeing.

On many occasions, I found myself closing my eyes, simulating a dream-like state and swaying back and forth to the bluesy guitar riffs. I was so entranced by the music, by the moment, by the night. For anyone going through anything right now, I suggest attending a live show. Music is my therapy, something I’ll never be ashamed to admit.

One song that hadn’t stood out to me on the studio recording but blew my mind live was “Ain’t No Love.” Burton brought back the call and response for this song, and I think singing along with the crowd made me fall in love with it. I tried my best to refrain from filming throughout the concert — I wanted to view the experience live, not through my phone screen. However I did get some clips, and one of them was from this song. Thrusting my phone up in the air, I began recording about midway through.

Every fan secretly wishes that an artist will play one of their deep cuts live. “Fast Car,” a tune made famous by Tracy Chapman, never exactly blew my mind. I knew it, but likely only because I had subconsciously listened to it on a loop at either Applebees or Chilis. But, the vocal twist that Burton puts on this track has given me a newfound appreciation for the song.

Burton brilliantly placed “Fast Car” in his setlist as part one of the band’s encore. After leaving the stage, Burton reemerged behind us, on the upper balcony. Under a single spotlight with his acoustic guitar, he began to pluck out the intro. It was breathtaking. Hearing the cover live, I realized that much of the lyrics align with Burton’s own personal journey to fame. You could tell this was the case from the raw emotion he displayed while singing certain lyrics.

While Burton charmed the crowd full of phone lights, the band snuck back onstage behind us. Within seconds of finishing “Fast Car,” the band ripped into another two songs to close out the night.

After the band left the stage, the crowd scattered into the night. I remained still. I embraced the ringing in my ears and the reverb of the instruments still traveling through the air. My friend and I met eyes, perhaps for the first time since the concert began, and smiled. This band — this performance — was the source of my happiness for weeks to come.