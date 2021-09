In September of 2020, the Parliament of India passed three farm bills, against which the nation’s farmers launched a sustained protest. In this episode, we visit a Sikh Gurudwara and the iconic Punjabi Deli to find out about langar food and deconstruct the problems the farmers are facing in India.

Hosted by Falah Jalali, edited and produced by Elisha Asif, graphics by Josh Joseph. Intro music by Laurie Anne Creus.