Potluck with The Press — Episode 1: Pierogies and Gentrification in Little Poland

Greenpoint, Brooklyn has been known as Little Poland for its distinct culture brought by the large Polish immigrant population in the 1980s. More recently, much of the Polish crowd has been disappearing from Greenpoint as the town is undergoing gentrification. This change is bringing challenges to the community as it struggles to sustain its character. Our host Falah Jalali visited Christina’s, a local Polish restaurant, where she tried pierogies, a classic comfort food, and talked about how the town has changed over time. Hosted by Falah Jalali, edited and produced by Elisha Asif, graphics by Josh Joseph. Intro music by Laurie Anne Creus.