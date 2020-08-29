The Stony Brook Press
[VIDEO] The Press News Update 8/29: Stony Brook Reopens with COVID-19 Restrictions

For the first time since March, Stony Brook has reopened its facilities for in-person classes. Caroline Klewinowski details the precautions in place to prevent a new COVID-19 spike.

