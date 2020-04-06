Twenty-one years

Girl Boy

Year 1 I awaken one morning to the sensation of empty space. As I count the seconds in search of my mother’s chocolate eyes, she prepares for an expedition to the other side of the world. Unable to find the familiar warmth of her touch, I begin to scream. I awaken one morning to the sensation of empty space. From a room filled with fluid to a room filled with… nothing? I cannot separate air from vacuum for some time! And then a light breeze hits me. I am alive. A massive creature is next to me, smiling while also crying. I will come to know that people term that expression as joy.

Year 2 Ama and I sit on our veranda, soaking in the torrid Kumarigal sun. She buys me a magnifying glass and tells me that if the sun permeates it and lands on my skin, my body will catch on fire. I don’t fall asleep, like ever. I hate sleeping. My granddad often has to wake up at two in the morning, take out his umbrella and we go out on a stroll in the neighborhood as the monsoon rain pours down on us. I always give a sinister smile when this happens — my strategic cry always works!

Year 3 I befriend Mandira, the little girl who lives in the big green house across our own. We play with marbles on the dirt and traipse through the dusty roads that pave the path to our homes. One day, she is especially moody and throws a rock at my face — I now have a scar beside my left eye. I love dancing. My grandmom puts on the famous Hindi song Taal Se Taal Mila and my happiness knows no bounds. I spin around the rooms, jumping on feet that have just learned how to walk. I seemingly do that endlessly until the music comes to a halt. She watches me with a smile on her face and rewinds the song again on the tape recorder. Then she clicks on the play button. She really knows what I like!

Year 4 Ama counts the airplanes in the sky and tells me that my parents flew away into thin air, just like that. And one day, that will be you too, little one. I tell her I will never leave her. I’m old enough to go to school. I love school and especially Poonam Miss and Sundar Sir. Everyone sleeps during lunch hour, but me? No! How can you sleep when you have swings and slides and a huge merry-go-round? The older students look mean but I will try to be friends with them anyway.

Year 5 Ama wakes me up at five in the morning for a trip to the mandir . I leave my shoes at the door of the temple, despite my grave mistrust of Pashupatinath and its infamous monkeys. One particular morning, we leave the prayer hall with our feet soaked in holy water to find a monkey racing with my slippers on its two hands. Ama chases it down until the mischievous creature finally relents. We buy warm donuts on our way home. We do it again every morning thereafter. Mohan Sir makes me stand outside for not knowing the spelling of Gulmohar . Why does it matter if you know or if you don’t know the spelling of something? I know what a gulmohar tree looks like. This is the first time I am ever being punished.I feel like I am a bad student.

Year 6 I experience snow for the very first time. It falls in the form of heavy sleet until our balconies are coated in its mesmerizing white. I ask my uncle what is falling from the sky. He tells me that it is ice cream and I eat it with my bare hands, gagging occasionally because it doesn’t have any sugar. I am so excited about the snow that I forget to do my homework. The next day, Lalit Sir forces the strongest boy in our class to slap me until I stand humiliated before the entire class. I love my Oxford Reading Circle book. Right after mamu bought it for me before classes started, I finished all the stories. I never knew the world was this big and filled with such amazing things. Every time Sapana Miss asks us to read the story out loud in class, I am the first to raise my hand to volunteer. I also read the fastest in class. I am really proud of myself.

Year 7 I see my father for the first time since his departure all those years ago. I greet his face as that of a stranger. He takes me to an amusement park, his silent apology for his absence, and we laugh into the paradise we build with one another. He leaves only after convincing me that he is God. I am with new people around me in my class. And I am in a new place too. They brought me here in a big yellow bus. Mamu and papa say it’s for my bright future. They tell me this school is better and has a big name, and that will help me become a big person when I grow up. It’s overwhelming. I miss my friends but part of me is also excited to go through this.

Year 8 I lose myself in the passing days — and more so in the lush guavas ripening for our autumnal harvest. We are no longer at the mercy of the monsoon. Monik Uncle brings the Dashain goat home that year. It is grey and especially naïve, eager as we fatten it for slaughter. On the day that we are supposed to kill it, I release my new friend from his chains and run away from home until my uncle finds me a mere three blocks away. I hate my class teacher. She speaks in a pretentious English accent and scolds us all the time. Why did I even come to this school? At least my literature teacher is nice and she makes us sing fun poetry.

Year 9 I am put in a plane with strangers and taken to a strange place: America, the land of the great unknown. I see a beautiful woman in the airport and mistake her for my mother. I later wonder why Mommy, Daddy and I have to squeeze ourselves in a tiny one-bedroom apartment when America is supposed to be the one place where everyone is rich. School just goes by. It’s boring. My favorite period is the library period. It happens every Thursday. Every time we go to the library, I borrow a Magic Tree House book. After school, I eat my lunch and open the book and read. Homework is secondary.

Year 10 I grow weary of my freedom. It has been over a year since I experienced the sensation of mango juice dripping down my chin, since I ran across the Himalayan meadows flying a kite from Lalit Sir’s local dokan — since I played guccha with my best friend, Asmita, over a bowl of stolen guavas. I am no longer able to leave my house without the company of an elder. With my broken English, I email my uncle that America is a myth and it has ruined my father. He drinks Red Label with his friends and occasionally eats lamb. I start reading a few Nepali books too. Muluk Bahira by Lainasingh Bangdel is so good. It talks about how people migrated to India in search of jobs and how they made their own communities there. My family never did that and I am fascinated by how people walk for such a long distance to make a living. There definitely is a broader world out there that I do not know about.

Year 11 I graduate from my elementary school as the valedictorian of my class. I look at my teacher, stunned, and ask her if that’s a term they use to describe delinquents. I futilely wait for my father to tell me he is proud of me. I have switched to reading The Hardy Boys by Franklin W. Dixon. My school library has the whole collection and my dream is to finish them all. It also has the Nancy Drew series but boys do not read that, it’s just for the girls. I did read some of the Nancy Drew books my sister borrowed when she grew old enough to read them. I also enjoyed reading the crossovers of Hardy Boys and Nancy Drew. Maybe I will be a detective when I grow up.

Year 12 I get in trouble for using big words out of context. I ingest thesaurus.com like it is air. I sleep with a dictionary beside me for comfort. I like playing the keyboard. It makes me feel good. Whenever I get mad, I slam my bedroom door and play some songs. My time at home revolves around playing my keyboard and reading Hardy Boys books. It’s crazy how I don’t get bored of Dixon’s books. Every story is a new adventure and I can only wonder how one man can write more than a hundred books in his lifetime. What an accomplishment!

Year 13 I turn to literature to satiate my growing madness. I am 13 but already under house arrest, weighed down by the responsibility of having to look after my little brother while my father attends university and my mother heaves herself to her work. I am not allowed to do a lot of things that my American friends are able to do. I turn to books, to poetry — and one day I take Toni Morrison’s words too seriously and begin writing my very first novel. I draw inspiration from my friend Rejish and start my own YouTube channel. We often collaborate too. Today, we are playing Uberstrike. It’s a cartoony first-person shooter video game. I try recording his voice through our Skype call but the recording software does not capture it. I decide to use the video recording and edit it with my own narration so it does not go to waste. I do not have a substantial following on YouTube but I like doing it.

Year 14 I realize I am deathly afraid of white people and do not know how to interact with them. I steal my sister’s guitar that she got for her birthday and learn to play it. Some of my understanding of music translates through my experience of playing the keyboard. I like playing simple pop songs but I like the emo ones the most — like The Script. My family appreciates my interest in music but they never tell me to actively pursue it. I understand them. It’s only realistic.

Year 15 I develop a penchant for philosophy, economic theory and excel in Model United Nations. I am convinced it is my destiny to serve the world — to secure other people’s freedoms. But is it only my destiny because I myself never felt free? I don’t want to leave school. Our matriculation exam is so near but I will miss all my friends. I sit alone in class, without a desk-partner, by choice. I sit in the front row, at one of the few spots where I can be in the sun. I am anxious of my future. Where will I study next?

Year 16 I fall in love with a man 11 years older than myself. I don’t know, Mom. He makes me feel like I have a reason to believe in God. Mabindra Sir (we call him Mobs in our friend circle) is an inspiration. I sit in his office talking about society, universe, college, the future, and he is always really receptive to my opinions. I skip classes to be in his office and talk to him. He wants me to think about studying in the United States. So does everyone else. They tell me I have an excellent academic track record and solid extracurricular activities. I think about it a lot. If I choose to do it, it will change my life completely.

Year 17 I recoil from a love lost and lose myself in writing another novel amid his departure, recounting the way he strummed his guitar to The Beatles on certain violet Spring nights. I condemn my father for his misogyny and scorn my mother for her complacency. I tell myself that it is only a matter of time before I am free. I have stopped my YouTube career. Not the gaming one. The one where I made vlogs. It does not make me feel like myself. I need to be serious. This is my final year of high school and it will decide a lot of how my future is going to be. I have befriended Sagar. He is in his first year of college at New York University, but is studying abroad in Paris for a year. He tells me how hard things are being a Nepali student abroad — even with the language skills and understanding of how life works through movies.

Year 18 I wake up at five every morning to commute to my university and find myself on the train back home a little after nine. Still very much tethered to the cultural norms that confine me, I tear myself apart for my inability to assert my freedom. I am flying to the United States — alone! I am a little bit scared but also excited. Hamilton College looked beautiful in its YouTube videos and I really want to be there. I do not know what I will study — that’s why I chose a liberal arts college, and I am excited to explore more. What will I encounter? I don’t know.

Year 19 A little optimistic and a little enraged, I book a one way flight to a city 3,582 miles away and tell my parents that it is already done: I am leaving whether they like it or not. I do not speak to my father for the next seven months. I absolutely hate it here. I love my professors, don’t get me wrong, but I miss Kathmandu. I miss hanging out with friends in Karma Coffee and having the free time to read books and play music and go on hikes. Maybe that’s just an unrealistic nostalgia. My friends in Nepal are struggling as much as I am. I cannot focus on my classes but I get decent grades anyways.

Year 20 I embrace my freedom for the very first time, my emotions rushing with an intensity that was once lost to the monotony of a complacent life. I realize that the experiences I had dreamed of in my escapist fantasies are richer when manifested at last. I am intoxicated by my ability to exercise my free will. I hunger for life more than I do for air. I am sitting on my bed in my dorm room. I now know how not to take any shit from any white person — I’ve learnt to name the things that they do to me as ‘microaggressions.” I have my guitar that I bought with my own earnings in front of me. I have a blog that I update regularly. I want to focus on my expression. I want to tell stories to the world. That is what I want to do in the future.