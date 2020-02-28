Black comics creator brings African influence to cartoon culture

While Simba Charles, an MBA student at Stony Brook University, was creating the universe for his comics, he saw a problem with the lack of diversity and representation.

“My focus is not to exclude white characters, it’s to bring in black characters,” said Charles regarding his comics that take place in Africa.

Charles was born in Guyana to a Guyanese mother and an Ethiopian father. He has been watching anime and reading comics since he was six, but he pursued a serious interest in creating comics two years ago when he needed a creative outlet from his business classes.

